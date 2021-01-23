IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: UK Prime Minister's TV spokesperson self-isolates over virus fears
world news

Covid-19: UK Prime Minister's TV spokesperson self-isolates over virus fears

On Tuesday, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock had self-isolated over the risk of coronavirus infection.
ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:35 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiles at a media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Downing Street, London, Britain January 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's TV spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, has self-quarantined after possibly coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient, according to local media reports.

Stratton is the latest UK government official, who has been forced into quarantine. Stratton has been leading Downing Street's televised press briefings since November last year, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

On Tuesday, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock had self-isolated over the risk of coronavirus infection.

Boris Johnson on Friday had said there is evidence that the new variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK last month, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.

"We have been informed today that, in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the South East, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," Johnson told a press briefing.

According to John Hopkins University, UK has recorded 3,594,094 Covid-19 cases and 96,166 virus-related deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP