Covid-19 vaccinations in South Africa rise to record as eligibility widens

PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 04:09 PM IST
South Africa’s daily vaccinations rose to a record on Aug. 24, according to reconciled figures, indicating that the nation’s faltering inoculation program is back on track after it opened up eligibility for the shots to those aged 18 and above. 

People aged 18 to 35 were invited for vaccinations from Sept. 1, months ahead of schedule, as limited take up from older age groups meant that daily vaccinations fell to below half of the 300,000 a day target. On Aug. 24 the total was 273,640 shots administered. 

To date 11.65 million shots have been administered in the nation of about 60 million people with 5.45 million of those fully vaccinated.

