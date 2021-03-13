Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report
People over 40 in the UK will be offered their first coronavirus vaccination by Easter on April 4 as a boost in supplies will allow rapid expansion of the inoculation programme, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing a senior government source.
Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said.
People over the age of 50 are expected to receive an invitation for a vaccine dose over the next week, around three weeks ahead of the government's target, according to the report.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said that the claim that over-40s would be offered vaccine shots by Easter is "incorrect," when contacted by Reuters. "We have set out our timelines for the vaccination programme and there is no change to this."
"We intend to offer a first dose to all over-50s by mid-April and all adults by the end of July," the spokeswoman said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States starts sending first stimulus payments under Covid-relief package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Governors laud Prez Joe Biden's Covid vaccine timeline, but need supply of doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN calls for women to have 'meaningful' role in Afghanistan's peace process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lula da Silva makes his political comeback when Jair Bolsonaro least expects it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top democrats call on New York Guv Andrew Cuomo to resign as allegations mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla investor sues Elon Musk over his 'erratic tweets'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas guv clashes with lieutenant guv over blackout overcharges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming attacks on civilians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minneapolis agrees to pay $27 million to Floyd family amidst ex-cop's trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox