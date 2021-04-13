IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets
World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets.(AFP)
World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets

  • "Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases," WHO said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:15 PM IST

The World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the spread of disease.

"Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Wild mammals, in particular, pose a risk for the emergence of new diseases," WHO said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP