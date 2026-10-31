United Nations, India has said the credibility of the UN Human Rights Council rests on "even-handedness", asserting that country-specific mandates pursued without the engagement of the nation concerned hardly improve the situation on the ground.

Credibility of UN Human Rights Council rests on even-handedness: India

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First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan addressed the UN General Assembly on the debate on the Report of the Human Rights Council here Friday.

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She recalled External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks at the High-Level Segment of the 61st Human Rights Council in February this year that "human rights are best advanced through dialogue, capacity building and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity, or double standards."

Mangalanandan said this is critical if the council is to speak in one voice and dispel the allegation of weaponisation of human rights.

India returned to the Human Rights Council this year for its seventh term for the period 2026 28.

"Credibility of the council rests on even-handedness. Country-specific mandates pursued without the engagement of the country concerned seldom improve the situation on the ground," she said, adding that, on the contrary, they deepen divisions within the council.

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{{^usCountry}} The Universal Periodic Review, which is built on cooperation, engagement with member states concerned and treats all States equally, remains the appropriate platform, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Universal Periodic Review, which is built on cooperation, engagement with member states concerned and treats all States equally, remains the appropriate platform, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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India also emphasised that terrorism remains among the gravest threats to the enjoyment of human rights, above all the right to life.

"We would encourage the council to give this threat the sustained attention it warrants on the basis of zero tolerance," she said.

Highlighting India's observations, Mangalanandan said all human rights must be treated in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing, and with the same emphasis.

"Economic, social, and cultural rights and the right to development deserve the same attention as civil and political rights," she said, adding that for much of the developing world, poverty, debt, and limited access to financing and technology remain the most immediate obstacles to the enjoyment of human rights.

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"These call for international cooperation and not coercion," she said.

Further, India said that the council must deliver on its mandate within the means available to it.

"Rationalisation should remain member-driven and transparent. It should not fall disproportionately on mandates that address development and economic, social, and cultural rights," she said.

India said the human rights pillar needs adequate and predictable funding through the regular budget, so that its priorities are not shaped by earmarked voluntary contributions.

"We should consider mechanisms that avoid resolutions and initiatives on the same topic and of similar nature, both in the Council and Assembly.

"We see an increasing tendency for the Council to dictate reporting to the Third Committee, including reporting by Special Rapporteurs, which further undermines the need for a specialised Council," she said.

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The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly deals with social, humanitarian, and cultural issues.

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