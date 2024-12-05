Cricketers Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi's ‘heartbreaking’ reaction after Afghanistan Taliban bans health studies for women

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have expressed their dismay over the Taliban’s recent decision to ban women from studying health-related fields, such as midwifery and nursing. They described the move as “deeply saddening and heartbreaking” and highlighted Islam’s emphasis on education for everyone. Both cricketers took to X to urge the Taliban to reconsider their stance and restore Afghan girls' right to education, enabling them to contribute to the nation’s development. Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.(AP)

Rashid Khan wrote, “Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women. The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders. It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face. Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture.”

He added, “The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women. It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs. I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values.”

Similarly, Mohammad Nabi expressed his views, saying, “The Taliban’s decision to ban girls from studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but deeply unjust. Islam has always emphasised the importance of education for everyone, and history is full of inspiring examples of Muslim women who made vital contributions to many generations through knowledge. I urge the Taliban to reflect on these values. Denying girls the chance to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and our nation’s future. Let our daughters study, grow, and build a better Afghanistan for everyone. This is their right, and it is our duty to protect it.”

The ban would mark yet another restriction on women's education since the Taliban regained power in 2021 and enforced their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Taliban's latest ban

The Taliban is reportedly planning to impose a new ban on women enrolling in nursing and midwifery courses, marking the latest restriction on women's education since their return to power in 2021 under a strict interpretation of Islamic law. According to AFP, citing senior staff at several institutions, the decision follows an order from the Taliban's supreme leader. Although the Taliban government has not officially confirmed the ban, employees at affected institutes revealed they have been given 10 days to hold final exams before the rule takes effect.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed serious concern over the reports and called on the Taliban to reconsider the decision. "If implemented, the reported directive poses further restrictions on women and girls' rights to education and access to healthcare," UNAMA said, adding that the ban would harm Afghanistan's healthcare system and overall development.

The European Union also condemned the move, criticizing the Taliban for violating women's rights and restricting access to education. In its statement on Wednesday, the EU referred to media reports indicating that Taliban leaders have instructed private and public institutions to cease offering medical courses for women and girls in Afghanistan.