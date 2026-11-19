Traffic was temporarily suspended over the Crimean Bridge after an attack, Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, said on Telegram on Thursday, adding that assessment of the damage was underway.

Traffic was temporarily suspended over the Crimean Bridge after an attack. (AFP)

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The attack is the third this week on the bridge that connects mainland Russia with Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in a blow to President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meetings with US and Chinese counterparts on Thursday.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge is a flagship project inaugurated by Putin in 2018 and a symbol of Russia's attachment to the peninsula.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea and leaving a yawning gap, according to videos and images verified by Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea and leaving a yawning gap, according to videos and images verified by Reuters. {{/usCountry}}