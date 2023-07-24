‘Criminal family sitting in the White House’: Newt Gingrich speaks on bribery allegations on Joe Biden and Hunter

The recent release of an FBI informant file by Sen. Chuck Grassley which talks about an alleged $10 million bribery deal involving US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, has created a political storm. According to the file's contents as reported by New York Post, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings told an FBI informant that he paid $5 million each to the father-son duo to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was removed. Zlochevsky also alleged that he needed to keep Hunter on Burisma’s board "so everything will be okay".

US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (AP)

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has weighed in on the bombshell revelations against Joe and Hunter.

“What this says to me is that it’s very possible that there was a direct payment to the then-Vice President of the United States,” said Gingrich on Fox News’ “One Nation” Saturday.

“At some point, the dam is going to break and even The New York Times and The Washington Post are going to recognize that we have a huge problem on our hands,” he added.

“We may have a criminal family sitting in the White House that took money from foreigners in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, and China,” added Gingrich further.

Gingrich highlighted how the Biden family's business interests and overseas dealings might be having drastic consequences for the US.

“Now, that’s a pretty sobering comment that has huge national security implications and also just basic honesty implications,” said Gingrich.

Notably, FBI allowed Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to read the file last month. As per the file's contents, Zlochevsky allegedly claimed to have 17 recordings of conversations with the Bidens, as well as potential financial documents.

The FBI informant who dug out the sensational info is said to be a credible Ukrainian-American source for over a decade who has been paid “six figures,” according to Grassley.

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Ian Sams responded to the allegations by the Republicans.

“It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years,” said Sams.

“The far right machine is in overdrive to spread long-disproven lies about President Biden promulgated by Congressional Republicans. This time disguised by the facade of a ‘new FBI form’ But an old debunked lie is still an old debunked lie, even if it put on a new pair of shoes,” he added on Twitter.

