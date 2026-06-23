Current banking app down? How to fix ‘log in’, ‘transaction declined’ issues as customers share complaints

The Current banking app appeared to be down for several customers on June 23, who have taken to social media to lodge their complaints. People complained they were unable to log into the app, and some even said that their transactions were declining. Current app appears to be down for users on June 23. (X/@current)

Notably, Current has not commented on the issue yet. Despite complaints from users, no cause for the alleged outage is known.

Current is a fintech app that offers mobile banking services to users which includes spending accounts, budgeting, and credit building. It does not have physical branches and allows users to access up to a $750 paycheck advance, receive direct deposits early, and earn up to 4.00% APY on savings, as per the description on Google Play Store.

Here's what Current users had to say about the financial services company.

Current users complain about app being down On the Current Banking subreddit, people complained about the app outage.

“Current crashed again 6/23/26,” one wrote, adding “Anyone else bank is not letting them sign on it will do the Face ID then take me back to the beginning of the app where you first log in. Ugh. I’m just trying to pay a bill. At 12:04am.”

Many others agreed in the comment section, with one saying “Yeah my app isnt working either. You also cant purchase anything, it will decline it.”

However, the problem appeared to be location specific as one commented “I’m not having the problem it’s probably location wise. But I agree they need to send email warnings for shit. Because my normal pay day with current is Friday and I didn’t get paid till today which pissed me off bc I spent too much Thursday and Friday expecting the money to be back instantly. I came to find out that it’s bc of Father’s Day which is no problem but I should gotten a warning or something!”.

Yet another Redditor asked “anybody else can't login via app? is it just me.” To this, one person replied “yes it wouldn’t let me use face id and i freaked out thinking my money was gone lol. went to the app store and it showed an update. downloaded, now im logged out even worse and can’t log back in.” A person claiming to be from Phoenix, Arizona, confirmed they were facing troubles with Current.

On X too complaints came in from many users. One asked, “is the banking app currently down? I was suddenly signed out and transactions declining,” tagging Current. Another added “hi there is the app down? I can’t log in And I need to unlock my card to use my funds.” Yet another said “why can I not log into my account. Your app logged me out and now it won't allow me to log back in and just keeps saying there is no internet access. I call and it says an error has occurred and hangs up. What is going on?”. Other complaints were also in the same tone, with one user saying “please fix yall app please it is down and will not let nobody login it is having issues”.

Another questioned “what’s going on with the app can’t sign in and it’s not working?!”.

Current: How to fix login, transaction declined issues To fix login issues on the Current app, one has to first force close the app, clear the cache, or do a clean reinstall. One also has to check that a VPN or proxy is not being used, and the mobile OS and app versions are up to date.

For transaction declined, one has to check if there are sufficient funds and try to force close and restart the app and try again. However, these are successful only if there is no widespread outage on the app side. Given the number of complaints against the Current app at present, user-end fixes are not likely to solve the problem.