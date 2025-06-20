Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Largest ever data breach: 16 billion Apple, Google, Telegram passwords leaked | All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 12:33 PM IST

A team of cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews, led by Vilius Petkauskas, have been investigating this leak since early 2025

Researchers recently exposed the largest data breach, leaking 16 billion login credentials, passwords, and sensitive data from major online platforms.

The investigation team found 30 separate data dumps.(Pexel)
The investigation team found 30 separate data dumps.(Pexel)

A team of cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews, led by Vilius Petkauskas, has been investigating this leak since early 2025 and found a huge set of stolen data—potentially affecting just about every major online service, Forbes reported.

Here's what the researchers found

The investigation team found 30 separate data dumps, each containing anywhere from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records. In total, Petkauskas has confirmed, the number of compromised records has now hit 16 billion

Also Read | Car sharing platform Zoomcar reports data breach compromising personal info

The leaked data appears to be the result of various infostealer malware attacks — malicious software designed to quietly collect usernames, passwords, and other sensitive data from infected devices.

The leaked credentials reportedly include login information for social media accounts, VPNs, developer tools, and major online services, including Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, Telegram, and even government portals.

How was the data stolen?

Petkauskas told Forbes that most of the stolen info is formatted as simple URL links followed by usernames and passwords. In short, if you've ever logged into anything online, your information could be in this leak.

"This is not just a leak – it's a blueprint for mass exploitation. These credentials are ground zero for phishing attacks and account takeover; these aren't just old breaches being recycled, the researchers warned.

Time to act: Here's what to do

Strong password management

Darren Guccione, the CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, a privileged access management platform, told Forbes that consumers should invest in password management solutions and dark web monitoring tools more than ever.

Personal cybersecurity

This means that cybersecurity is not just a technical challenge but a shared responsibility. People need to remain vigilant of any attempts to steal login credentials.

Also Read | Iranian hackers hijacking home security cameras to spy within Israel

The first and foremost duty is to choose strong and unique passwords and implement multi-factor authentication wherever possible."

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Largest ever data breach: 16 billion Apple, Google, Telegram passwords leaked | All you need to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On