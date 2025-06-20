Largest ever data breach: 16 billion Apple, Google, Telegram passwords leaked | All you need to know

Researchers recently exposed the largest data breach, leaking 16 billion login credentials, passwords, and sensitive data from major online platforms. The investigation team found 30 separate data dumps.(Pexel)

A team of cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews, led by Vilius Petkauskas, has been investigating this leak since early 2025 and found a huge set of stolen data—potentially affecting just about every major online service, Forbes reported.

Here's what the researchers found

The investigation team found 30 separate data dumps, each containing anywhere from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records. In total, Petkauskas has confirmed, the number of compromised records has now hit 16 billion

The leaked data appears to be the result of various infostealer malware attacks — malicious software designed to quietly collect usernames, passwords, and other sensitive data from infected devices.

The leaked credentials reportedly include login information for social media accounts, VPNs, developer tools, and major online services, including Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, Telegram, and even government portals.

How was the data stolen?

Petkauskas told Forbes that most of the stolen info is formatted as simple URL links followed by usernames and passwords. In short, if you've ever logged into anything online, your information could be in this leak.

"This is not just a leak – it's a blueprint for mass exploitation. These credentials are ground zero for phishing attacks and account takeover; these aren't just old breaches being recycled, the researchers warned.

Time to act: Here's what to do

Strong password management

Darren Guccione, the CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, a privileged access management platform, told Forbes that consumers should invest in password management solutions and dark web monitoring tools more than ever.

Personal cybersecurity

This means that cybersecurity is not just a technical challenge but a shared responsibility. People need to remain vigilant of any attempts to steal login credentials.

The first and foremost duty is to choose strong and unique passwords and implement multi-factor authentication wherever possible."