Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh: 10 latest updates

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh as Cyclone Mocha- the region's most powerful cyclone for over a decade- is set to hit. The 'Super Cyclone' packed winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour. A dangerous category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the cyclone was expected to weaken before making landfall between Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Mocha:

Bangladesh moved 190,000 people in Cox's Bazar and nearly 100,000 in Chittagong to safety, divisional commissioner Aminur Rahman told AFP. Forecasters predicted a storm surge up to nearly 12 feet high in Bangladesh. Forecasters expect the cyclone to bring a deluge of rain, which can trigger landslides. Myanmar authorities also evacuated villages along the Rakhine coast, state media reported. Myanmar Airways International said all its flights to Rakhine state had been suspended until Monday. The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was “preparing for a major emergency response.” Bangladesh officials moved to evacuate Rohingya refugees from "risky areas" to community centres and more solid structures such as schools, AFP reported. "Cyclone Mocha is the most powerful storm since Cyclone Sidr," Azizur Rahman, the head of Bangladesh's Meteorological Department said as per AFP. Operations were suspended at Bangladesh's largest seaport- Chittagong. Boat transport and fishing were also halted.

Cyclone Mocha: A drone view shows fishermen portaging their boats to safer ground due to Cyclone Mocha, in Teknaf Marine Drive, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.(Reuters)

