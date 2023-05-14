Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh: 10 latest updates
Cyclone Mocha: Operations were suspended at Bangladesh's largest seaport- Chittagong.
Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh as Cyclone Mocha- the region's most powerful cyclone for over a decade- is set to hit. The 'Super Cyclone' packed winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour. A dangerous category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the cyclone was expected to weaken before making landfall between Cox's Bazar on Sunday.
Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Mocha:
- Bangladesh moved 190,000 people in Cox's Bazar and nearly 100,000 in Chittagong to safety, divisional commissioner Aminur Rahman told AFP.
- Forecasters predicted a storm surge up to nearly 12 feet high in Bangladesh.
- Forecasters expect the cyclone to bring a deluge of rain, which can trigger landslides.
- Myanmar authorities also evacuated villages along the Rakhine coast, state media reported.
- Myanmar Airways International said all its flights to Rakhine state had been suspended until Monday.
- The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was “preparing for a major emergency response.”
- Bangladesh officials moved to evacuate Rohingya refugees from "risky areas" to community centres and more solid structures such as schools, AFP reported.
- "Cyclone Mocha is the most powerful storm since Cyclone Sidr," Azizur Rahman, the head of Bangladesh's Meteorological Department said as per AFP.
- Operations were suspended at Bangladesh's largest seaport- Chittagong. Boat transport and fishing were also halted.
