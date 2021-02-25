Home / World News / Czech Republic bans travel to South Africa, Brazil due to Covid-19 variants
world news

Czech Republic bans travel to South Africa, Brazil due to Covid-19 variants

The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from Feb. 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and others.
Reuters, Prague
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Healthcare workers move a Covid-19 patient to the Motol hospital in Prague, Czech Republic. Given the spread, the health ministry imposed a travel ban to several African and South American countries after the new S. African variant. (AP/ File photo)

The Czech Republic will ban travel by its citizens to several African and South American countries where there is high risk from new South African or Brazilian coronavirus variants, the government said on Wednesday.

The government is seeking to slow a fast-rising Covid-19 infection rate that has put stress on the central European country's hospitals. Lawmakers have debated tighter measures to combat the spread.

The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from Feb. 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Botswana, Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and others.

Also read| Paid shots from March 1 as India expands Covid-19 vaccine drive

The ministry has reported some new Covid-19 infections suspected to be from the South African variant but has not confirmed those cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 czech republic

Related Stories

world news

Hospitalisation risk 64% higher with UK Covid-19 variant: Report

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
world news

EU mulls vaccination passports to resurrect tourism after Covid-19

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:12 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP