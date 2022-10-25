Home / World News / Daily brief: In Sunak's cabinet, Dominic Raab is deputy PM, Jeremy Hunt remains FM; and all the latest news

Daily brief: In Sunak's cabinet, Dominic Raab is deputy PM, Jeremy Hunt remains FM; and all the latest news

Updated on Oct 25, 2022 09:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk

Rishi Sunak retains Jeremy Hunt as UK FM, Dominic Raab is deputy PM; many others exit

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday retained Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer, keeping a key ally in post as he reshuffles the cabinet in attempts to “fix” the economic mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss. Read more

‘Britain has outgrown racism’: In praise for Sunak, Tharoor's message for BJP

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said Rishi Sunak rising to the ranks of British Prime Minister is extraordinary at multiple levels. Read more

Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression; extensive heavy rainfall across northeast

Cyclonic storm Sitrang, which brought heavy rainfall in parts of northeast, weakened to a depression in the early hours of Tuesday, meteorological officials said. Read more

'Sarcasm ka naam suna hai?': Azharuddin's clarification tweet on Kohli and Nehra's throwback photo gets severely trolled

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin became a laughing stock on Twitter for issuing a clarification tweet about Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra's throwback photo after Rishi Sunak was named as the leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party. Read more

Harry Potter's Voldemort Ralph Fiennes defends JK Rowling's stance on trans people: I understand where she’s coming from

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes has come to the defence of the series’ creator and author JK Rowling, who has been under fire for her comments on transpeople for quite some time now. Read more

3 delicious custard recipes to try this festive season

Festive season is here and during this time demand for desserts naturally goes up considering no Indian festival is complete without sweets. Read more

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
rishi sunak jeremy hunt
TRENDING TOPICS
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
