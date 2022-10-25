Harry Potter's Voldemort Ralph Fiennes defends JK Rowling's stance on trans people: I understand where she’s coming from

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes has come to the defence of the series’ creator and author JK Rowling, who has been under fire for her comments on transpeople for quite some time now. Ralph, who played the villain Voldemort in the popular movie franchise, said in a recent interview that the ‘verbal abuse’ coming Rowling’s way was ‘disgusting’. Also read: Scotland Police starts probe after JK Rowling receives death threats online

JK Rowling has, in the past, received abuse and even death threats for her controversial views on the rights of trans women. The author has defended herself and her views often on social media and even highlighted some of the abuse and threats coming her way.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Ralph discussed the issue as well. Defending Rowling, he said, “J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.”

The actor added that he understood why some of the abuse was happening but also empathized with Rowling’s stance as well. “I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, über-right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman,” he added.

Earlier this year, after Rowling had tweeted in support of author Salman Rushdie following an attack on his life, a Twitter user had responded with, “Don’t worry you are next.” Rowling created the popular Harry Potter book series, spanning seven books that have sold over 500 million copies since the first title was published in 1997. The books led to the movie franchise with eight films and three spinoffs so far, which have grossed over $9 billion globally.

