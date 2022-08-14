Scotland Police starts investigation after JK Rowling receives death threats online for condemning Rushdie attack

Harry Potter author JK Rowling received a death threat on Twitter after condemning the attack on British writer Salman Rushdie. Salman was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar, during an event in Western New York. He faced Islamist death threats for years after writing The Satanic Verses. (Also read: Salman Rushdie stabbed: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar condemn attack on writer)

Now J K Rowling who was earlier criticised for her comments on the trans community, reacted to the attack on Salman on Twitter. She wrote, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” To this, a user commented, “Don't worry you are next."

On Saturday, the author shared a screenshot of the user’s comment and asked Twitter to take action. She tagged the Twitter support team and said, "Any chance of some support?" Later, she confirmed that the police were now investigating the matter.

"To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," JK Rowling updated her fans. She also shared Twitter's feedback after she reported the comment, which read "no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported". According to Reuters, the Scotland police are currently investigating a report of an "online threat" made to the author JK Rowling.

.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right?



"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence...



"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..." pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Warner Bros of the Harry Potter film franchise, extended support to JK Rowling and strongly condemned the life threats against her in a statement to Deadline.

"Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.”

"Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ," read the corporation’s statement.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)

