Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Dam burst, 18 inches of rain in 24 hours: How China's 'iPhone city' was flooded
world news

Dam burst, 18 inches of rain in 24 hours: How China's 'iPhone city' was flooded

Due to the heavy rains and flooding, inbound flights have been suspended in the city, while rescue operations are underway to evacuate locals to the safe area.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Police officer standing guard in front of a flooded street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.(AFP)

The Zhengzhou city in the central province of Henan in China, relocated more around 200,000 people after the torrential rains led to widespread flooding in the city known for the world's biggest production base for Apple iPhones. At least 12 people have also lost their lives, according to a report by the Bloomberg news agency.

Zhengzhou reportedly saw a record 457.5 millimetres (18 inches) of rainfall in the 24 hours through 5 pm on Tuesday. Due to the heavy rains and flooding, inbound flights have been suspended in the city, while rescue operations are underway to evacuate locals to the safe area.

Several parts of the city also saw loss of power, while roads submerged in the rainwater. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the deadly flooding "extremely severe", state media reported.

"Some reservoirs had their dams burst... causing serious injury, loss of life and property damage. The flood control situation is extremely severe," Xi was quoted as saying, adding events were at a "critical stage".

The Chinese president has also asked officials to step up disaster relief measures.

The iPhone city

Henan's Zhengzhou city is known to house the largest iPhone-making plant in the world. It is owned by Taiwan's Hon Hai precision Industry Co. The massive flooding has hit the city just as the company is preparing to ramp up production ahead of Apple's launch event for the latest devices.

According to reports, the factory can produce 5,00,000 iPhones a day and is known as "iPhone City" by locals.

The company is now monitoring the situation, a representative was quoted saying by Bloomberg.

The Henan flooding has also worried the authorities as the province is the second-largest food supplier in China. It accounts for about a quarter of the country’s wheat harvest and is a major centre for frozen food production. It is also a key hub for coal and metals.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP