Nineteen-year-old Democrat, unseats GOP incumbent to become one of Massachusetts' youngest House representatives

Daniel Darris-O'Connor, the 19-year-old Democrat, defeated longtime Republican incumbent Marc Lombardo to win the Massachusetts House seat. The results were part of the 2026 midterm elections which saw Democrats wrest control of both the House of Representatives and Senate at the federal level.

Daniel Darris-O'Connor reportedly caught the political bug during COVID-19, when he was in middle school. (Facebook/Daniel Darris-O'Connor for State Representative﻿)

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The teen from Billerica has said that he's ready to go to work for his constituents on Beacon Hill, local channel WCVB reported. Darris-O'Connor will turn 20 the day before he is sworn into the State House.

What did Darris-O'Connor say after the win

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“I'm happy that the voters of Billerica had faith in me being their next state representative,” he said after defeating the 44-year-old Lombardo. “I am a younger candidate. My campaign wasn't focused on my age; it was focused on the issues,” Darris-O'Connor added.

Deep Dive How many votes did Daniel Darris-O'Connor win by in the Massachusetts House race? He defeated Republican incumbent Marc Lombardo by 438 votes, receiving 8,968 votes to Lombardo’s 8,530, according to unofficial town results. What issues helped Daniel Darris-O'Connor win in Billerica? Darris-O'Connor said the rising cost of living and stronger local representation resonated with voters. He also pledged to secure more funding for Billerica families and address the town’s needs. How old will Daniel Darris-O'Connor be when he is sworn in? He will be 20, turning 20 the day before he is sworn into the Massachusetts State House.

“I think there are some great candidates across Massachusetts and across the country who ran great campaigns on the issues that people are facing,” he also said. As per the young Democrat, the rising cost of living and the need for stronger representation locally were issues that resonated with voters.

Who is Daniel Darris-O'Connor?

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{{^usCountry}} Darris-O’Connor beat Lombardo by 438 votes, Lowell Sun reported, citing unofficial results released by the town. Darris-O’Connor reportedly got 8,968 votes while Lombardo secured 8,530. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Darris-O’Connor beat Lombardo by 438 votes, Lowell Sun reported, citing unofficial results released by the town. Darris-O’Connor reportedly got 8,968 votes while Lombardo secured 8,530. {{/usCountry}}

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He graduated from Billerica High School in 2025 at 18. Currently, he attends UMass Lowell and two months earlier, he was elected to the Select Board.

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“This was a tough race against a 16-year entrenched incumbent. We were outspent, the odds were stacked against us, and I was told by many that winning this race was not possible. But we proved them wrong,” he said in a statement. The Boston Globe reported that Darris-O'Connor caught the political bug during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was in middle school.

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After the win, the Democrat thanked those who helped him in the campaign and said he was “honored that the people of Billerica have put their trust in me.” The teen continued that the town needed “a state representative who will actually fight for Billerica families, address the cost-of-living crisis, deliver the funding we deserve back to Billerica and be there when our residents need them most.”

“Neighboring communities have secured millions of dollars in grants and earmarks, while Billerica has been left with far less than we deserve. Changing that will be my focus from day one,” Darris-O'Connor said.

Lombardo, in a social media post, said, “Friends- we fell just short in a very close race. Thank you for the privilege to serve you as State Representative for 16 years. A big thank you to my campaign team and volunteers for all your time and effort.”

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