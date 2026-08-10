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Death toll rises, 20 buildings collapse as 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia | Top points

The quake caused severe damage across western Colombia, with buildings collapsing and people reportedly trapped inside.

Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 22:29:13 IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Monday morning, shaking large parts of the country and prompting people to evacuate homes and buildings.

Rubbles on a street are pictured after the earthquake in Manizales, Colombia on August 10, 2026. A strong earthquake struck Colombia on August 10 and was strongly felt in major cities such as Bogota and Cali, and even in Quito and Panama, according to the Colombian Geological Service and as confirmed by AFP reporters. (AFP)
Rubbles on a street are pictured after the earthquake in Manizales, Colombia on August 10, 2026. A strong earthquake struck Colombia on August 10 and was strongly felt in major cities such as Bogota and Cali, and even in Quito and Panama, according to the Colombian Geological Service and as confirmed by AFP reporters. (AFP)

The earthquake struck at 7:34 am local time, with the epicentre near San José del Palmar in Chocó province, around 400 km west of capital Bogotá, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The death toll from the strong earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to at least 69, authorities said.

The quake caused severe damage across western Colombia, with buildings collapsing and people reportedly trapped inside.

In Cali, Mayor Alejandro Eder said at least 20 buildings had collapsed, while Chocó Governor Nubia Córdoba reported injuries and significant structural damage in the provincial capital, Quibdó.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanjali Narayan

Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.

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Home/World News/Death toll rises, 20 buildings collapse as 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia | Top points
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