Karachi, The death toll due to a six-storey building collapse in Pakistan's Karachi rose to seven on Friday while 14 others are still being treated in hospitals.

Death toll due to building collapse in Pak’s Karachi rises to 7 more less

The building collapsed on Wednesday in Karachi's Administration Housing Society, with the police filing an FIR against the owners accusing them of constructing the structure with poor quality materials and trangressing the approved building plan.

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"Two rescue teams are still working at the site to recover any more bodies or rescue the injured," a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said.

He said workers had recovered three more bodies Friday morning from the rubble.

"No one is certain how many people were in the building when it collapsed but we have located spots with more bodies which are being taken out," he said.

The Sindh provincial government has also removed the head of the Sindh Building Control Authority for negligence.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered "strong action" against the officials responsible for ignoring illegal constructions at the building site.

The owner and the builder of the building have been absconding since Wednesday.

After the collapse, the Karachi Development Authority has sealed 14 more under-construction buildings in the society as they were illegal and said they would be demolished.

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{{^usCountry}} In the last 20 years, there have been more than 45 incidents of collapses involving illegally constructed structures and extremely dilapidated buildings and at least 160 people have died in these incidents, according to data available with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the last 20 years, there have been more than 45 incidents of collapses involving illegally constructed structures and extremely dilapidated buildings and at least 160 people have died in these incidents, according to data available with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2020, there were two major incidents in the city of over 20 million.

In March 2020, 27 people lost their lives and over 40 were injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Rizvia Society, Golimar, while in June the same year, 22 people were killed and several others injured as a result of the collapse of a five-storey residential building in Lyari's Khadda Market area.

More recently in September, five people were killed when the wall of a building collapsed in Orangi Town.

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Data compiled by the Sindh Building Control Authority indicates that over 500 buildings across Karachi are still in a state of severe disrepair and have been declared completely unsafe for habitation, with most of them located within the limits of the Old City Area and Lyari.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.