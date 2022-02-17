Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Death toll in Brazil's Petropolis rises to 104 after heavy rains
world news

Death toll in Brazil's Petropolis rises to 104 after heavy rains

The downpours, which on Tuesday alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.
People try to rescue items from cars destroyed by a flash flood in Petropolis, Brazil on February 16, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:36 PM IST
Reuters |

The death toll from heavy rains in the Brazilian city of Petropolis, located in a mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro, has risen to 104 as of Thursday morning, according to the state's fire department.

The downpours, which on Tuesday alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.

Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro on Wednesday described the situation as "almost like war" as fire department and local civil defense teams kept working onsite.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has promised to help the region and said he would visit the affected areas on Friday, once he is back from an official trip to Russia and Hungary.

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeastern and southern Brazil, while threatening to delay harvests in the nation's central western region and briefly forcing the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil rio de janeiro floods rain rainfall landslide
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Election 2022
Google Doodle
CTET Result 2021 LIVE
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP