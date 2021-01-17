IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants
The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants

For white-collar workers in the technology industry, pay is better than in some industries but employees are often expected to work 12 hours a day or more.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST

E-commerce workers who kept China fed during the coronavirus pandemic, making their billionaire bosses even richer, are so unhappy with their pay and treatment that one just set himself on fire in protest.

China’s internet industries already were known for long, demanding days. With millions of families confined at home, demand surged and employees delivered tons of vegetables, rice, meat, diapers and other supplies, often aboard scooters that exposed them to sub-freezing winter cold.

For white-collar workers in the technology industry, pay is better than in some industries but employees are often expected to work 12 hours a day or more.

The human cost caught public attention after the deaths of two employees from e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, known for selling fresh produce at low prices. Their deaths prompted suggestions they were overworked. In an indication of high-level concern, the official Xinhua News Agency called for shorter work hours, describing long hours of overtime at the expense of employees’ health as an “illegal” operation.

Renewed concerns over dire working conditions for delivery drivers also came to the forefront when a video circulated on Chinese social media showing what it said was a driver for Ele.me, part of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, setting himself on fire to protest unpaid wages.

The controversy is a blow to the image of internet industries that are transforming China’s economy and generating new jobs. They have made some of the founders among the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs. During the heights of the pandemic, the fortunes of the biggest, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang, swelled as online consumer spending boomed.

In a video widely circulated on Chinese social media, 45-year-old delivery driver Liu Jin poured gasoline and set himself on fire outside a distribution station for Eleme in the eastern city of Taizhou, shouting that he wanted his money. Others snuffed the flames and rushed him to a hospital, where he is being treated for third-degree burns on his body.

Details of Liu's complaint could not be verified and Eleme did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, a 43-year-old delivery driver collapsed on the job and died last week while delivering food for Eleme.

The company said in a statement that it will give 600,000 yuan ($92,700) to the driver’s family and raised its insurance coverage for drivers to that level. Its statement said Eleme “had not done enough in terms of accidental death insurance, and needs to do more.”

The issue was highlighted again after a Pinduoduo employee surnamed Tan committed suicide after taking leave from the firm to return to his hometown, less than two weeks after a 22-year-old employee surnamed Zhang in Urumqi collapsed while walking home from work with colleagues, and later passed away.

Pinduoduo, China's third-largest e-commerce firm, released statements saying it was providing assistance and support to the families of the two employees who died. Shanghai authorities also are reviewing working hours, contracts and other conditions at the company.

The deaths raised an outcry on social media, with many people suspecting that they were a result of overwork. Chinese social media users blasted the country's technology sector, criticizing not just Pinduoduo for a culture of long hours but pointing out that this was an industry-wide problem, with similar company cultures seen at most of China's large technology companies.

They also revived a national debate over the tech sector's so-called “996” working culture, in which employees often work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. Companies sometimes pay huge bonuses to some employees, enticing them to work more overtime.

“We must strive to succeed in pursuit of dreams, but the legitimate rights and interests of workers cannot be ignored or even violated,” said state-owned Xinhua News Agency in a post on microblogging site Weibo.

The issue has also cast a spotlight on the working conditions of delivery drivers, who are under heavy pressure to get orders to customers quickly and at times make less than 10 yuan ($1.55) per delivery. If they fail to meet deadlines, fines imposed can range from as little as 1 yuan ($0.15) to as much as 500 yuan ($77.30) if a customer lodges a complaint.

As part of the gig economy, such delivery workers often do not get the benefits provided to full-time employees, such as social or medical insurance.

Since there are many people willing to work under those conditions, it is hard for employees to negotiate better pay and conditions.

Last August, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) — the only trade union allowed to legally exist in communist-ruled China — said that 6.5 million delivery workers had joined it since 2018. However, the worker rights group China Labor Bulletin, which tracks labor relations in China, says little has been done to improve workers' ability to win better treatment from companies. The union provides only skills training, legal assistance and some medical benefits.

“Labor unions need to become more effective, otherwise labor laws cannot be enforced,” said Li Qiang, founder of China Labor Watch, another organization that monitors labor rights.

Under China's labor laws, workers and laborers should work no longer than eight hours a day, or more than 44 hours a week on average. Total amount of overtime should not exceed more than 36 hours in a month, and should only be done “after consultation with the trade union and laborers”.

However, even though the labor laws exist, they are rarely enforced as employees become mired in a culture of overwork while striving for bonuses or in cases of delivery drivers, to eke out a living.

Delivery workers are part of a corporate culture where even white-collar employees in the technology sector work excessively long hours, Li noted.

“Employees who do not work overtime cannot survive in technology or white-collar jobs. Everyone is working overtime. If they do not work overtime, they will be terminated,” Li said.

Putting workers at an even bigger disadvantage, indemnity clauses are at times written into workers’ contracts in some industries, absolving a company from responsibility for death on the job and other such events, said Li of China Labor Watch. Although such clauses may violate China's labor laws, the legal system in China is opaque and laws can be difficult to enforce.

“In Western countries, if an employee dies because of working overtime, then the legal and economic costs will be greater, and they are generally more restrained as the country’s laws will intervene,” said Li. “But in China, there is no bottom line when it comes to working overtime, and companies are generally not held liable in the event of death.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china alibaba group
app
Close
e-paper
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
world news

Senate divided by party gives Kamala Harris powerful tiebreaker role

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST
After wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s runoff elections, the upper chamber is divided 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, meaning Harris can use her tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to plough ahead with parliament vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The outcome of Conte’s quest is still uncertain. He needs about a dozen more votes in the upper house to restore an outright majority in the 321-strong upper chamber after the defection of the group led by Renzi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
world news

UK must not do trade deals with rights abusers, foreign minister says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Raab said Britain would introduce new rules for its companies to try to prevent goods linked to China's Xinjiang region entering their supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
world news

Beirut blast chemicals possibly linked to Syrian businessmen: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Savaro Ltd, the trading firm which procured the chemicals in 2013, shared a London address with companies linked to George Haswani and Imad Khoury, according to the report by documentary film-maker Firas Hatoum, which aired on Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV station this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UNEP called for a drastic scale-up of public and private finance for adaptation, as well as increased investment in nature-based solutions such as protecting and sustainably restoring ecosystems.(Reuters/ File photo)
UNEP called for a drastic scale-up of public and private finance for adaptation, as well as increased investment in nature-based solutions such as protecting and sustainably restoring ecosystems.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

UN says nations failing to fund climate adaptation to help vulnerable countries

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The deal requires signatories to implement adaptation measures through national planning, but also through funding to at-risk countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
world news

US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:07 PM IST
There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
world news

Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: Governor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Since opening investigations in late 2019, public prosecutors in Zurich have become aware of funds held by people close to the Venezuelan government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
world news

Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chan said he expected more business closures and layoffs in the city after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, if the coronavirus situation isn’t brought under control soon. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg Photo)
Chan said he expected more business closures and layoffs in the city after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, if the coronavirus situation isn’t brought under control soon. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Hong Kong finance chief expects jobless rate to top 16-year high

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The latest jobless rate is scheduled to be released Tuesday. Unemployment stood at a high of 6.4% for the three months ended October, matching a high from January 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2020.(File Photo / REUTERS)
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2020.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

France wants suspension of 'poisonous' US-Europe trade spat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The United States has for years complained that the WTO Appellate Body makes unjustified new trade rules in its decisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.(REUTERS)
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.(REUTERS)
world news

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:06 PM IST
"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran to back off its plan to develop uranium metal, calling it “the latest planned violation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
On Saturday, Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran to back off its plan to develop uranium metal, calling it “the latest planned violation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Iran urges UN watchdog not to publish 'unnecessary' details on nuclear program

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The report quoted a statement from Iran’s nuclear department that asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to avoid publishing details on Iran’s nuclear program that may cause confusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court will look at several comments by Trump after E. Jean Carroll's claims went public.(AP)
The court will look at several comments by Trump after E. Jean Carroll's claims went public.(AP)
world news

Trump asks appeals court to let him dodge rape accuser suit

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Trump late Friday asked the US Court of Appeals in Manhattan to reverse a district judge’s finding that presidents aren’t covered by the Westfall Act of 1988.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.(AP)
Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.(AP)
world news

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP