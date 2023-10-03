Delhi temblor's epicenter was Nepal- jolted by 4 earthquakes in one hour
Nepal Earthquake: The first quake occurred at 2.25, followed by another at 2:51.
Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession as tremors were through parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The first quake of magnitude 4.6 struck west Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 pm, followed by the 6.2 magnitude jolt at 2:51 pm.
Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm, respectively. The first two tremors were felt within less than half an hour time.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The depth of first quake (4.6 magnitude) was found to be 10 km whereas of the second (6.2 magnitude) was found to be 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal," the NCS posted on X.
No casualties or damages have been reported as of yet.
Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region with some people coming out of their residences and offices for safety.