Home / World News / 'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump
world news

'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP