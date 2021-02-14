'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST
US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth.
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.
