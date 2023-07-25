DeSantis involved in a ‘car accident’ in Tennessee

Florida Governor and Republican Presidential Candidate was involved in a reported car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday. FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during a campaign event, June 2, 2023, in Lexington, S.C.(AP)

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin stated in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin added.

According to reports, DeSantis was traveling to a presidential campaign fundraiser when the crash occurred. He was visiting Tennessee for three fundraisers throughout the day on Tuesday.

It's a developing story and further details are awaited.

