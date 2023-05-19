Devastating car crash in Western Oregon claims seven lives and leaves several injured

A devastating car crash in western Oregon, United States has claimed the lives of seven individuals and caused injuries to several others, according to local authorities.

Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters assist in recovering a crash site on Thursday, May 18, 2023, along Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore. (Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

The Oregon State Police received reports of the collision of two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 5 at approximately 2:05 p.m.

The tragic incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway.

While the OSP have confirmed the unfortunate loss of seven adults, they have not provided specific details regarding the number of injured involved in the crash.

The crash took place approximately 7 miles north of Albany, near the Santiam rest area. Albany is located around 70 miles south of Portland and 30 miles south of Salem, the capital of Oregon.

Eyewitnesses elaborated on a harrowing scene at the crash site. According to reports from the Albany Democrat-Herald, bodies covered in plastic were visible in a nearby field as the Marion County medical examiner worked diligently to process the scene. Emergency responders, including a Life Flight helicopter, were also present to assist in the recovery efforts.

To ensure privacy and preserve the dignity of the victims, authorities placed a blue tarp over the wrecked van and erected barriers to prevent onlookers from observing the scene.

Adrian Gonzalez, an eyewitness at the crash site, shared his account with the Statesman Journal.

Gonzalez stated that the passenger van appeared to have been severely crushed between the two semi-trucks. "Judging by the damage, it looked like the van was sandwiched," he said. Gonzalez also mentioned that two Life Flight helicopters were deployed to transport victims from the scene.

Emergency medical personnel immediately rushed to the scene to take care of the injured individuals at the crash site, according to eyewitness statements to the newspaper.

As a result of the severe crash and subsequent investigation, the Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were temporarily closed, and traffic was redirected to alternative routes.

OSP continues to work diligently to determine the cause of the crash, conducting a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

The car crash in western Oregon has left the community devastated, with the loss of seven lives and multiple individuals affected by injuries. The ongoing police investigation will hopefully provide answers and insights into what led to this tragic event.