Did Queen Camilla throw subtle shade on duke and duchess with Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding dress redux?

Queen Camilla raised eyebrows and triggered fashion fanatics to take a second look as she stunned in the same dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Making a statement at the second day of the horse races at Royal Ascot, the 75-year-old queen donned a pale pink Anna Valentine coat dress, paired with a five-strand pearl choker adorned with a pink bejeweled brooch, exuding a touch of Barbiecore charm.

Queen Camilla wearing the pink Anna Valentine dress at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May 2018.(Getty Images)

Online royal watchers quickly pointed out that the queen had previously worn the same ensemble on May 19, 2018, when Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. On that occasion, Camilla had embellished the outfit with a pink feathered headpiece. However, for Ascot, she added a yellow hat by Philip Treacy to add a touch of flair.

The Twitterverse couldn't resist poking fun at the queen's recycled wardrobe, with some users drawing comparisons to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. One snarky tweet quipped, "Camilla reminds fans of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding." Another commenter playfully suggested that it's nice to wear an outfit to a happy occasion, seemingly implying that Harry and Meghan's wedding wasn't joyous enough for Camilla. One observer even remarked that Camilla excels at throwing "shade" through her fashion choices.

Queen Camilla in Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding.

This latest fashion rewind follows closely on the heels of Camilla being accused of delivering a stylish jab at Meghan, who recently missed out on a lucrative deal with French couturier Dior. The queen opted to wear an all-white outfit from the same label, which sparked speculation about hidden animosity between the two noble ladies.

Reports of tension between Harry's royal family and his wife reached their peak in January, when Harry released his memoir, "Spare," in which he referred to Camilla as a "wicked stepmother." Although Camilla and Meghan were once rumored to have a friendly bond, their relationship seemed to have soured over time.

