Did Titanic sub passengers sign a death warrant? Death mentioned thrice on NOC and no regulatory approvals

As hope diminishes for the Titan submersible that had gone down to explore the wreckage of Titanic there are reports outlining how the passengers may have signed their death warrant before taking up the dangerous expedition.

FILE - In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP, File)(AP)

One man who experienced the voyage firsthand, Mike Reiss, a producer, and writer on The Simpsons, has shed light on the extensive waiver passengers were required to sign before embarking on the ill-fated expedition.

Comprehensive waiver passengers sign before embarking on the expedition ‘mentions death three times on page one’

Passengers embarking on the Titanic submersible are required to sign a comprehensive waiver that outlines the risks associated with the expedition. The waiver, which describes the submersible vessel as "experimental," explicitly highlights the potential for death not once, but three times on the very first page. The gravity of these warnings is not lost on the travelers, as Mike Reiss, a previous participant of the trip, revealed, "They mention death three times on page one, so it's never far from your mind."

In a revealing clip captured prior to the expedition, a US journalist who had previously joined an OceanGate expedition recounted his experience of signing a waiver. The journalist, David Pogue of CBS, was made to acknowledge the unregulated nature of the specially-designed submersible vehicle through the disclaimer. He read aloud, "This experimental submersible vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body and could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma, or death."

The footage shows a visibly nervous Pogue, his face expressing concern, as he humorously remarks, "Where do I sign?" This provides a glimpse into the level of acknowledgment and acceptance required from those embarking on the costly $250,000 journey to witness the Titanic wreckage.

Minimal preparation, low-tech submersible - Inside Mike Reiss's Titanic wreck voyage

Preparation for the journey was minimal, with Reiss receiving only instructions on how to don a survival suit. Describing the submersible, he likened it to a minivan with all the seats removed.

Operating the submersible was surprisingly low-tech, utilizing a video game controller. However, as they reached the ocean floor, their compass malfunctioned, leaving them disoriented in the darkness. For approximately 90 minutes, they searched for the iconic wreckage, finally stumbling upon it with a mere 20 minutes remaining to marvel at the ill-fated ship.

Reflecting on the journey, Reiss acknowledged the element of chance and the dependence on weather, water, and technical reliability. Despite not feeling unsafe during his own trip, Reiss expressed reluctance to take such a risk again. Amidst the escalating search efforts for the vanished submersible and its occupants, a collective sense of unease pervades the globe, as people anxiously await news of their rescue.

