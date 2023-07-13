Home / World News / Did veteran BBC anchor Huw Edwards pay teen for sexual photos?

Huw Edwards: Huw Edward's wife Vicky Flind named her husband following the allegations.

There's no evidence to show that BBC presenter Huw Edwards who allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos committed a crime, London police said. No further action will be taken against him, the police said after speaking with the alleged victim and that person's family. This comes after Huw Edwards' wife identified him as the presenter remained unnamed for a week since The Sun newspaper reported that the presenter had been allowed to remain on air even after the mother complained to the BBC in May that he paid the youth 35,000 pounds starting 2020.

BBC journalist Huw Edwards,(AFP)
“Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have now concluded their assessment and have determined there is no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed,” the police said.

Huw Edward's wife Vicky Flind named her husband following the allegations saying that after “five extremely difficult days for our family” she was naming him “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.”

He has been hospitalized with serious mental health issues, she said, adding, “The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

Who is BBC journalist Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards, 61, is one of UK's best-known news broadcasters. He is the lead anchor on the BBC's nighttime news and the face of its election coverage. He also led the BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September and has an annual salary of at least 435,000 pounds.

In a 2021 documentary, he had revealed that depression had left him bedridden for periods over two decades.

Scandals at the BBC

The episode comes less than two months after the BBC faced its own scandal when Phillip Schofield, a long-time host, quit in May, as he admitted that he had lied about an affair with a much younger colleague.

