Over 50 years ago today, US tried to communicate with extraterrestrials in space

Remember the scene in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), when the friendly alien sends a signal to space to return home, or in Contact (1997), when humans attempted to contact intelligent life beyond Earth? Before these movies made their way on the big screen, US researchers in real life sent humanity's first radio message into outer space in a bid to communicate with extraterrestrial life, known as the Arecibo Message. The Arecibo message was more intended to display human technological advancement than to communicate with extraterrestrial life. (AFP/Representative)

According to publicly available information, the transmission was created by astronomers Carl Sagan and Frank Drake. It consisted of a simple, visual message aimed at communicating with possible intelligent life in the star cluster called M13, located around 21,000 light-years from Earth, according to Cornell Chronicle.

The message was sent from the gigantic Arecibo telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico on November 16, 1974. It did not receive an answer, but the message was intended as a demonstration of human technological advancement rather than a serious attempt to communicate with alien life.

What was in the message? The message contained basic information about the race, including representations of fundamental chemicals, the formula for DNA, a crude diagram of the solar system and simple pictures of a human being.

However, the real purpose of the message was not to actually reach out to extraterrestrial life, but to test the power of a new radio transmitter installed at Arecibo and the ability of the telescope's 1,000-foot diameter dish antenna to send a signal into space. The signal was sent only once, over a period of about three minutes, on a frequency of 2380 MHz.

"It was strictly a symbolic event, to show that we could do it,” Donald Campbell, professor of astronomy at Cornell University, told the Cornell Chronicle in 1999. However, Harold Craft, then-director of Arecibo Observatory, said many people took the event seriously and expressed concerns about attracting the attention of hostile aliens.

Since then, the Arecibo telescope has been used for extensive explorations of the solar system, before it collapsed in 2020 due to cable failures and was dismantled in 2022.

Other attempts Interestingly, the Arecibo telescope was not the only attempt to contact extraterrestrial life. In 1999, Russian scientists sent the first of their intentional interstellar radio messages toward nearby stars using the RT-70 radio telescope located in Yevpatoria, Crimea, then part of Ukraine.

In 2016, a Russian radio telescope called Ratan-600 claimed to have observed “a strong signal” from a nearby star, HD164595, in the Hercules constellation located 95,000 light-years from Earth. However, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute (SETI) did not confirm this as evidence of alien life, saying the energy needed to receive a signal from such a distance was beyond the Earth's capabilities.