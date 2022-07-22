Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM
Senior Sri Lankan lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in on Friday as the new prime minister, his office said, a day after the swearing-in of a new president as the Indian Ocean nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.
The event came just hours after security forces raided a protest camp on government grounds in the main city of Colombo and cleared part of it, with at least nine arrests, as the new administration moves to crack down on protesters.
A former minister from the Podujana Peramuna party, Gunawardena took the oath of office in the presence of Wickremesinghe, seated in front of uniformed military officers in a room packed with lawmakers and officials.
The rest of the cabinet is expected to be sworn in later on Friday.
Sri Lanka's crisis, the result of economic mismanagement and the fallout of conflict in Ukraine, sparked months of mass protests and eventually forced then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.
Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency while seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
-
Russia-Ukraine grain deal to be signed today, says Turkey
Ukraine and Russia are expected to sign a deal Friday to re-open Black Sea ports to exporting grain, raising hopes an international food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion could be at an end. The proposed 'package deal' - which also includes fertiliser shipments - has been facilitated by Turkey and the United Nations; secretary-general Antonio Guterres Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan'sogan will be in attendance as the papers are signed in Istanbul.
-
YouTube to remove videos carrying misinformation about abortion: Report
YouTube on Thursday (local time) said that it will start removing videos containing false claims about abortion in a crackdown on misinformation about the medical procedure. "We believe it's important to connect people to content from authoritative sources regarding health topics, and we continuously review our policies and products as real-world events unfold," YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said in a statement cited by CNN.
-
Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’, says CIA chief amid intense speculations
While international scrutiny of Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified over recent months, the head of US foreign spy agency gave his candid assessment at an annual security forum on Wednesday. The Kremlin dismissed the speculative media reports saying the Russian president was in good health. Without a clear successor, according to a CNN report, Russia is “always a few sneezes away from a full-blown political crisis.”
-
Elon Musk says shirtless photo good motivation to exercise, eat healthier and...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet came in reply to a Twitter user who joked: "According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison (sic)." Watch: Elon Musk's Mykonos vacation pictures go viral amid Twitter lawsuit against himThe shirtless photos of Elon Musk were obtained by Page Six, where he was seen aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece.
-
Major crackdown in Sri Lanka, protest camps cleared out in Colombo | Watch
Videos of how Sri Lankan security forces raided anti-government protest camps in Colombo on Friday, hours after the swearing-in of new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, emerged on social media. In one of such videos, shared by news agency ANI, a large number of security personnel can be seen barricading the Galle Face protest site entry in Colombo, while the protesters are clicking photos, and videos or confronting the security personnel.
