'Dirty Hindu', 'disgusting dog': Indian-American abused by Sikh man in California

A new video of an Indian-American being racially attacked by a person in California has surfaced on social media, days after four women were racially abused and then assaulted by a Texas woman who said she hates Indians. In the fresh incident, the attacker, identified as Singh Tejinder, a 37-year-old man, is an Indian-American himself. He has been charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police department said. Also Read | 'You…Indians are…': Texas woman arrested for assaulting Indian Americans. Video viral

Here is what happened:

The incident took place at a Taco Bell on August 21 when Krishnan Jayaraman went to pick up his order. "You're a Hindu who bathes in cow urine," the attacker said. "Indian people are a joke. Look at this nasty s**t," he went on.

“You’re disgusting, dog. You look nasty. Don’t come out in public like this again," he continued his rant as he also spat at Jayaraman's face twice -- captured in the video. "...this ain’t India! You...India up, and now you’re...America up,” the man said, as reported.

It was only later that Jayaraman understood from the attacker's words and pronunciation that the attacker was also an Indian. “I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?” he told NBC Bay Area.

Police Chief Sean Washington wrote: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences."

"We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds," the statement said.

As the video of the incident went viral and action was taken against the attacker Jayaraman thanked Fermont Police. "The part that sucked was that the abuser spit on the counter where food was being served and despite pointing that out, the Taco Bell employees continued serving the food on it," he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

