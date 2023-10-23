Do you believe in Karma? No? Watch here how a Palestinian man receives his fair share of ‘Karma of War’

A viral video video recently surfaced on X and Instagram shows a Palestinian man celebrating the rocket attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Video of Palestinian man's joy turns to sorrow as Israeli airstrike hits(X)

The man is seen smiling with joy and yelling “Allahu-Akbar” on the streets of Gaza, while rockets fly over his head.

However, the same man is later seen crying and murmuring something in his native tongue in a hospital, after an Israeli airstrike hit his neighborhood.

The video has sparked many reactions and comments from people who have different views on the conflict.

Some people have expressed sympathy for the man and his suffering, while others have criticized him for supporting Hamas and its violence.

"It goes both ways. Don't celebrate launching rockets and then complain when the other side responds," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "So, just to clarify, you oppress and occupy a nation for over fifty years, launch attacks on them annually, and expect them to remain passive, simply waiting for the end?

This is the same account that claimed just days ago that it wasn't biased towards any side. Shameful."

Another user torched the person in the video saying, "He f****d around and found out fast as hell."

One user commented, "It’s a shame they missed him…"

Some people have also questioned the authenticity of the video and its source.

One user told, "Some memers uhh..."

Another one wrote, “I salute the person us who cleverly edited this one.”

The video raises the issue of the karma of war, which is a concept that refers to the consequences of one’s actions in war.

Karma is a term that comes from Hinduism and Buddhism, and it means the law of cause and effect that governs the actions and results of living beings.

According to karma, every action has a corresponding reaction, either in this life or in a future one.

One X user, RDog861 commented on the post, "Karma is one bad b***h isn't she?"

Another replied, "And in your beloved section: Instant karma…"

Some people can argue that not all wars are inherently negative, asserting that there are instances where war can be justified or deemed necessary. War can be viewed as a means of safeguarding one's homeland, protecting essential rights, or defending cherished values against tyranny. It can be perceived as an avenue for fulfilling one's duty, upholding honor, or expressing compassion for the well-being of others.

The video of the Palestinian man shows how war can affect people in different ways, and how karma can play a role in their fate.

Whether one believes in karma or not, war is a reality that affects millions of people around the world.

{Hindustan Times was unable to verify the authenticity of this video.}