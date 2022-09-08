Queen Elizabeth II's doctors' concerned for her health, family heads to Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are "concerned" for her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision", the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II has been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council.

The palace said that the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

The palace statement about the queen's health is highly unusual, AFP reported, adding that moments before the palace's announcement, notes were passed to Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her team in parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.

Soon after the announcement, British Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she wrote on Twitter.

Liz Truss had met the Queen on Tuesday at the Balmoral estate in Scotland when she was appointed Britain’s prime minister.

Heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 40, were heading to Scotland, AFP reported.

