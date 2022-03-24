Does 459-ft mystery yacht in Tuscany belong to Putin? Probe coming to conclusion
The mystery over Scheherazade, Italy's most infamous yacht with undisclosed ownership may come to an end as news agency AFP reported that Italy's financial probe into the yacht could be wrapped up within days. The yacht has gained prominence as several yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs have been seized in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is largely speculated that Scheherazade actually belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin but as little is officially known about Putin, this has also remained as speculation only.
"We are in a phase of delving deeper and it's generally more complicated. It's not always easy to attribute ownership," a source quoted by AFP said.
Scheherazade is not a yacht but a superyacht that costs about $700 million. It has two helicopter docks, a swimming pool with a retractable cover that converts to a dance floor, a fully equipped gym and bathrooms with gold-plated fixtures.
According to a New York Times report, the ship's captain who is a British national has denied that Putin is the owner of the yacht. He said he has never seen Putin on the yacht. But then who is the owner? The captain said there is a strict nondisclosure agreement, but the owner could be a Russian.
Why Scheherazade is linked to Putin
The superyacht has an air of secrecy. In fact, the name of the yacht is also covered. When the superyacht came to be parked for maintenance work at The Italian Sea Group's shipyard at the Marina di Carrara, apart from the Captain, the crew were Russians. But AFP has reported that suddenly, the crew had suddenly been replaced with a British crew. Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny claimed the superyacht belongs to Putin.
The New York Times has reported that US authorities have collected evidence linking Putin to the luxury ship, which made two trips, in 2020 and 2021, to the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Scheherazade has also made two trips to these locations.
Officially, the Scheherazade is flagged in the Cayman Islands and its owner, Bielor Assets Ltd., is registered in the Marshall Islands.
(With AFP inputs)
-
What if Putin uses nukes? White House has Tiger Team in place to decide: Reports
The White House has a special team in the place known as the Tiger Team which is tasked to figure out how the United States should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine.
-
India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
India maintained its neutral stance on the Rusia-Ukraine situation by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council as it got 2 yes votes from Russia and China.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
No-confidence vote: Is Imran Khan using delaying tactics? 10 points
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 25, the government has now moved to the Supreme Court seeking its advice on how to treat the defectors. This will buy some time for Imran Khan.
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics