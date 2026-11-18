ELECTIONS, IN DEMOCRACIES, are an excellent time to complain. In America’s midterms voters made their disgust with the economy clear. Hamburgers are thought to cost too much, and nobody wants to “pick another protein”. Filling up a pickup truck for a trip to Walmart is painfully dear, and bombing the ayatollahs does little to cheer up Kansans. After such a drubbing, surely Donald Trump’s economic team would come up with some sort of plan? After voters’ economic rebuke, economic policy seems to have been demoted. Lame-duck presidents often pivot to foreign affairs, and Mr Trump is getting an early start. (AP)

Or perhaps not. Instead, his economic advisers have mostly gone missing, raising the question of who—if anyone—is advising the president on the economy. Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary and de facto economic czar, has had little to say about Americans’ economic woes, and was recently moved to a military base following Iranian threats. Kevin Hassett, who runs the National Economic Council, the White House’s economic nerve centre, was reported to be eyeing the exit (though he denies it). Susie Wiles, the president’s chief of staff and a crucial conduit to American business, has been replaced. After voters’ economic rebuke, economic policy seems to have been demoted.

Lame-duck presidents often pivot to foreign affairs, and Mr Trump is getting an early start. This week he is touring Asia. Back home he has installed Stephen Miller, an immigration zealot not known for his economic chops, as chief of staff. Mr Miller’s first orders routed policy decisions through Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, and Caleb Orr, a former aide. The National Economic Council went conspicuously unmentioned. Mr Bessent, whose sprawling portfolio stretches from tackling inflation to crippling Iran’s economy and negotiating with China, seems similarly preoccupied with foreign affairs. In August he declared an “economic D-Day” against Iran, which has amounted to little. Americans awaiting a plan for higher living standards have heard rather less.

To the extent Mr Trump has an economic team, it is busy fighting itself. Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary, is often in the thick of it. Trade talks with Canada were nearing a deal over the summer under Jamieson Greer, the trade representative, before Mr Lutnick intervened and negotiations collapsed. Mark Carney, Canada’s prime minister, pointed to divisions among the Americans. His own team had remained united, he said. “You cannot say that about the United States administration.” Mr Bessent has also taken aim at Mr Lutnick, most recently blaming his department for lax policing of rules on AI-chip exports.

The ranks are thinning, too. By August seven Senate-confirmed Treasury officials had departed, compared with at most two at the same stage of the previous four administrations, according to the Partnership for Public Service, a watchdog. The Treasury Department has lost more than a quarter of its workforce, and the Office of Management and Budget a third. The Internal Revenue Service, America’s tax collector, still lacks a commissioner.

The economic plan, such as it is, amounts to doubling down. Days after the shellacking in the midterms, Mr Hassett declared that “the policies are working”. On tariffs, which voters hate, there will be no retreat. Peter Navarro, the president’s trade guru, promised to “double and triple down on the economic policies that are working for American workers”.

That leaves Democrats an opening. Their “affordability” agenda, starting with cheaper health care, has galvanised voters. The president, meanwhile, seems more interested in attacking their plans than devising his own. The Council of Economic Advisers, which is supposed to be the White House’s brains trust, has produced an unserious analysis showing that Democrats’ socialist proposals would cost America $49trn over the next ten years. The incoming majority in Congress could hardly ask for a lower bar.