‘Doesn't deserve respite': Russian FM on Zelensky's push for ceasefire to hold Ukraine elections

Russia on Monday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a 60-day complete ceasefire to enable Kyiv to hold elections. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on reportedly said that Kyiv did not "deserve" a two-month ceasefire that could enable it to hold an election.

"I do not think he deserves a respite," Lavrov said after Kyiv called for a 60-day halt in the fighting. (Photos Credit: AFP)

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"I do not think he deserves a respite," news agency AFP quoted Lavrov saying after Kyiv called for a 60-day halt in the fighting.

Also Read | ‘60 days of total ceasefire’: Zelensky places condition after Trump calls for Ukraine elections

Deep Dive What did Zelensky say Russia must agree to before Ukraine holds elections? Zelensky said Ukraine could organise elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day total ceasefire. He said the decision on Ukraine’s leadership belongs to its people. Why did Sergei Lavrov reject Zelensky’s call for a 60-day ceasefire? Russia rejected the proposal, and Lavrov said he did not think Zelensky “deserves a respite.” The article did not report a further explanation from Lavrov. Is Zelensky’s 60-day ceasefire proposal the same as the energy ceasefire? No. Zelensky proposed a complete 60-day halt to allow Ukraine to hold elections, while the energy ceasefire concerned attacks on energy infrastructure. Russia had not publicly confirmed its participation in the energy pause.

Zelensky, in an interview with ABC News, had pitched the idea of the ceasefire after US President Donald Trump called for replacing the Ukrainian President.

Reacting to Trump, Zelensky said the decision on Ukraine's leadership rested with its people. However, he added that Kyiv could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | 'Up to our people to choose leader': Zelensky pushes back after Trump says Ukraine needs new president Zelensky calls for 60-day complete ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | 'Up to our people to choose leader': Zelensky pushes back after Trump says Ukraine needs new president Zelensky calls for 60-day complete ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

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Ukrainian President Zelensky told ABC News in a televised interview on Sunday, "First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader."

Zelensky said he had told Trump's team, "Please tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections."

Before this, on Saturday, US President Trump criticised the Ukrainian leader over Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries, and called for Zelensky to be replaced.

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Also Read | 'Ukraine wants peace. Does Russia?' Zelensky reports fresh strikes on power plants despite Trump's energy ceasefire announcement

Ukraine-Russia war - What's happening

Earlier on Monday, Zelensky said that his country would respond if Russia did not agree to the "energy ceasefire" announced by US President Trump.

"Our offer is honest and clear – we are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same – we agree if they agree. And we have already shown that we mean it," Zelensky told the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.

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Meanwhile, the Kremlin refused to say if it had agreed to an energy ceasefire, according to a report by AFP.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “Contacts are continuing. As soon as we have anything to say on this matter, we will be sure to let you know.”

(with inputs from agencies)