‘60 days of total ceasefire’: Zelensky places condition after Trump calls for Ukraine elections
Zelensky rejected Trump's call for his replacement. He said Kyiv could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reacting to US President Donald Trump's call for him to be replaced, said the decision on Ukraine's leadership rested with its people. However, he said Kyiv could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
On Saturday, Trump criticised Zelensky over Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing that the attacks had contributed to rising diesel prices. He also called for Zelensky to be replaced by a leader willing to reach a settlement to end the war.
"First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader," Zelensky told ABC News in a televised interview on Sunday.
Deep Dive
Addressing Trump's call for elections, Zelensky said he had asked the US president's team to secure a temporary ceasefire from Moscow.
Zelensky said he had told Trump's team: "Please tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections."
Trump's decision to temporarily waive Russian oil sanctions has drawn criticism from Ukraine and several US allies in Europe, as well as some members of his own Republican Party.
Zelensky stressed the importance of continued US support and said he hoped the latest disagreement would not undermine unity among Ukraine's allies.
"To stop Putin, and I think this is the main goal, to stop him, this is the main deal, to stop this war, we count on American support," he told ABC News.
"Then, and of course, we count on our European partners, and I hope that we will save this unity, Europe and the United States," he added, acknowledging that maintaining such unity was "really not simple".
Zelensky also reiterated that Ukraine was prepared to agree to a ceasefire, including one limited to energy infrastructure, if Russia reciprocated.
On Sunday, Trump announced an ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia and Ukraine but Zelensky said it was ‘news for him’ as well. White House did not give any details till
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More