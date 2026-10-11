‘60 days of total ceasefire’: Zelensky places condition after Trump calls for Ukraine elections

"First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader," Zelensky told ABC News in a televised interview on Sunday.

On Saturday, Trump criticised Zelensky over Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing that the attacks had contributed to rising diesel prices. He also called for Zelensky to be replaced by a leader willing to reach a settlement to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reacting to US President Donald Trump's call for him to be replaced, said the decision on Ukraine's leadership rested with its people. However, he said Kyiv could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.

What is the status of the proposed Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire?

What is the status of the proposed Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire?

Who does Zelensky say should choose Ukraine’s leader?

Who does Zelensky say should choose Ukraine’s leader?

What ceasefire condition did Zelensky set for holding elections in Ukraine?

What ceasefire condition did Zelensky set for holding elections in Ukraine?

Addressing Trump's call for elections, Zelensky said he had asked the US president's team to secure a temporary ceasefire from Moscow.

Zelensky said he had told Trump's team: "Please tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections."

Trump's decision to temporarily waive Russian oil sanctions has drawn criticism from Ukraine and several US allies in Europe, as well as some members of his own Republican Party.

Zelensky stressed the importance of continued US support and said he hoped the latest disagreement would not undermine unity among Ukraine's allies.

"To stop Putin, and I think this is the main goal, to stop him, this is the main deal, to stop this war, we count on American support," he told ABC News.

"Then, and of course, we count on our European partners, and I hope that we will save this unity, Europe and the United States," he added, acknowledging that maintaining such unity was "really not simple".

Zelensky also reiterated that Ukraine was prepared to agree to a ceasefire, including one limited to energy infrastructure, if Russia reciprocated.

On Sunday, Trump announced an ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia and Ukraine but Zelensky said it was ‘news for him’ as well. White House did not give any details till