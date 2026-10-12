'Ukraine wants peace. Does Russia?' Zelensky reports fresh strikes on power plants despite Trump's energy ceasefire announcement
Zelensky says Russian strikes hit Ukrainian power plants despite Trump’s energy ceasefire announcement, raising doubts over Russia’s commitment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces continued attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Sunday, despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to an energy ceasefire.
Zelensky reported strikes on power plants in Kyiv and Kharkiv and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to honor the proposed pause in attacks.
In a post on X, Zelensky said Ukraine had faced repeated attacks throughout the day, including drone strikes and glide bomb attacks.
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“Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does,” he wrote, adding that Kyiv was awaiting clear details of the discussions between Washington and Moscow.
Zelensky reports strikes on power plants
Zelensky said a power plant in Kharkiv was attacked on Sunday evening. He also reported a drone strike on a power plant in Kyiv that caused power outages in the capital.
“Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian ‘shaheds’ all day today,” Zelensky wrote, referring to the drones used in Russian attacks.
He said Russian forces had carried out more than 200 strikes on Ukraine’s electricity generation and transmission facilities over the past week. Another 17 strikes targeted gas and oil facilities, he added.
According to Zelensky, the attacks killed more than 150 people and wounded over 700 during the week.
He said Ukrainian forces had received the necessary orders and that Kyiv was waiting for Russia to respond to the ceasefire proposal.
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Trump announces energy ceasefire
Trump announced the proposed ceasefire on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, writing, “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”
However, the announcement did not include further details about the agreement. Zelensky said he was seeking clarification, while Russia had not publicly confirmed its participation, according to AFP.
Zelensky said Ukraine supported the proposed pause but stressed that Russia must also agree to observe it. He has repeatedly called for steps to reduce attacks during the war.
Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine has also attacked Russian oil refineries, saying they help finance Moscow’s war effort.
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Zelensky pushes back at Trump
The ceasefire announcement came amid tensions over US policy toward the war, including Washington’s temporary easing of sanctions on Russian diesel. Ukraine and several European allies criticised the move.
Trump also suggested that Ukraine should have a new president. Zelensky responded in an interview with ABC News, saying Ukrainians should decide who leads their country.
“First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader,” he said.
European leaders voiced support for Kyiv. French President Emmanuel Macron called for a “real energy ceasefire,” while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen backed efforts to protect energy infrastructure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More