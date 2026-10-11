'Up to our people to choose leader': Zelensky pushes back after Trump says Ukraine needs new president
Zelensky on Sunday pushed back against Trump's call for him to be replaced, and said his country could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday countered US President Donald Trump’s call for the former’s replacement, asserting in an interview that choosing their head of state or leader is up to Ukrainian citizens.
"First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader," Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News.
Zelensky further said that he told Trump's team that if they wanted Ukraine to hold elections, "tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections."
Deep Dive
Trump on Russian diesel, Zelensky as Ukrainian President
US President Trump on Saturday said that Ukraine should replace Zelensky with a new leader.
Trump lashed out at Zelensky for strikes on Russian oil refineries. The US President told reporters at the White House that he had told Zelensky to "do what you want" against Russia, but "don't hit refineries."
"He better damn well stop," he continued.
Also Read | 'Do not break it': Trump announces ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia, Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Trump added that he thinks "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president" who will agree to end the war, according to AFP.
Before this, Trump on Friday announced he would waive sanctions on a large quantity of Russian diesel to help lower fuel prices. This move to temporarily waive Russian oil sanctions triggered backlash from Ukraine and many US allies in Europe, the report added.
Also Read | Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal; Zelensky offers to halt refinery strikes if Russia reciprocates
Zelensky says Ukraine ready for ceasefire
In the ABC News interview, Zelensky said Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire, including just on energy infrastructure, if Russia agreed.
"I said it to President Trump... to his team and to his people several times- we want peace, we are ready for [a] ceasefire. We are ready to begin from any kind of steps of de-escalation," Zelenskyy said.
"And if the Russians want us not [to] attack their diesel, their refineries and etc., we are asking President Trump, give them signal not attack energy infrastructure of Ukraine," he added in the interview.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More