'Up to our people to choose leader': Zelensky pushes back after Trump says Ukraine needs new president

Zelensky further said that he told Trump's team that if they wanted Ukraine to hold elections, "tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections."

"First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader," Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday countered US President Donald Trump’s call for the former’s replacement, asserting in an interview that choosing their head of state or leader is up to Ukrainian citizens.

What ceasefire condition did Zelensky set for holding elections in Ukraine?

What ceasefire condition did Zelensky set for holding elections in Ukraine?

Who does Zelensky say should choose Ukraine’s next leader?

Who does Zelensky say should choose Ukraine’s next leader?

Trump on Russian diesel, Zelensky as Ukrainian President US President Trump on Saturday said that Ukraine should replace Zelensky with a new leader.

Trump lashed out at Zelensky for strikes on Russian oil refineries. The US President told reporters at the White House that he had told Zelensky to "do what you want" against Russia, but "don't hit refineries."

"He better damn well stop," he continued.

Also Read | 'Do not break it': Trump announces ‘energy ceasefire’ between Russia, Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Trump added that he thinks "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president" who will agree to end the war, according to AFP.

Before this, Trump on Friday announced he would waive sanctions on a large quantity of Russian diesel to help lower fuel prices. This move to temporarily waive Russian oil sanctions triggered backlash from Ukraine and many US allies in Europe, the report added.

Also Read | Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal; Zelensky offers to halt refinery strikes if Russia reciprocates

Zelensky says Ukraine ready for ceasefire In the ABC News interview, Zelensky said Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire, including just on energy infrastructure, if Russia agreed.

"I said it to President Trump... to his team and to his people several times- we want peace, we are ready for [a] ceasefire. We are ready to begin from any kind of steps of de-escalation," Zelenskyy said.

"And if the Russians want us not [to] attack their diesel, their refineries and etc., we are asking President Trump, give them signal not attack energy infrastructure of Ukraine," he added in the interview.