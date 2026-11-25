US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss his proposed “Medicare for All” plan, which the Democrat has branded as “Trumpcare”, saying the two sides could work together on healthcare and other issues.

Trump said El-Sayed had done a “very good job” with the proposal. more less

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Trump told the New York Post during an exclusive 45-minute interview in the Oval Office on Tuesday that El-Sayed had done a “very good job” with the proposal and that he was open to finding common ground with the incoming senator.

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“He’s a smart guy,” Trump said, chuckling when asked about the golden “Trumpcare” plan El-Sayed has been promoting. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.”

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” he added, without specifying a date. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

Also Read: Abdul El-Sayed pitches ‘Trumpcare’ as he continues universal healthcare plan push: ‘Donald, let's get to work’

Trump open to working with Democrats

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{{^usCountry}} The president also expressed confidence that he could reach legislative agreements with Democrats, saying the two sides could do “great things together”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president also expressed confidence that he could reach legislative agreements with Democrats, saying the two sides could do “great things together”. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together,” Trump said according to the NYP.

El-Sayed had previously expressed his willingness to meet the president, saying there was a lot the two sides could work on and that he was happy to meet him.

El-Sayed's ‘Trumpcare’ pitch

The incoming Michigan Democrat has been seeking Trump's support for his universal healthcare proposal by offering to put the president's name on it.

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El-Sayed shared a mock-up of a golden insurance card providing universal healthcare and bearing the name “Trumpcare” on X. He tagged the president and wrote, “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee health care for every American, from cradle to grave.”

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He has said he would do whatever it takes to get the plan passed and does not mind what it is called.

Republicans oppose plan

Republicans have opposed the plan saying that a single-payer healthcare system would sharply increase government spending. The Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2022 that it would increase federal healthcare subsidies from $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030. However, the total out-of-pocket costs for patients would decline, the report stated.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in September reportedly found that 66% of adults favour a single government health plan. Of those, 84% were Democrats, compared with 34% of Republicans.

Americans have long expressed frustration over healthcare coverage, including rising costs and declining coverage. With the expiration of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and stronger requirements for Medicaid, concerns also extend to government-run health options.

Trump expects more meetings with Democrats

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Trump also told the NYP that he expects to meet several times with Democratic New Yorkers, including Senator Chuck Schumer, who is vying to be the next Senate majority leader, and incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries.

Healthcare was among the issues he said the two sides could work on.

“Obamacare hasn’t worked, and I’d love to get great health care for the people of our country,” Trump said.