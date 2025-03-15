Menu Explore
Donald Trump administration considers travel ban on 41 countries, says memo | Full list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 11:19 AM IST

The Trump administration is considering a ban on travel to the US for citizens of several countries

The Donald Trump administration is considering the introduction of travel restrictions on citizens of several countries, reported news agency Reuters, citing an official internal memo.

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering a travel ban on several countries(AFP)
A US official told Reuters, under condition of anonymity, that the list was temporary and could change later, as it had yet to be approved by US secretary of state Marco Rubio.

The memo lists 41 countries under the potential travel ban under three categories: full visa suspension, partial visa suspension which would affect tourists, students and a few other types of visas, and partial suspension for countries if they do not address certain “deficiencies”.

During his first term in office, Donald Trump had imposed a travel ban on seven Islamic countries, which had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Later, former President Biden had revoked the order, calling it a taint on the “political conscience” of the nation.

On January 20, Trump also signed an executive order calling for stricter security vetting for foreign nationals seeking entry into the US, aiming to identify potential national security threats.

The full list is given below:

Full visa suspension

  • Afghanistan
  • Cuba
  • Iran
  • Libya
  • North Korea
  • Somalia
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Venezuela
  • Yemen

Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected)

  • Eritrea
  • Haiti
  • Laos
  • Myanmar
  • South Sudan

Countries who could be partially suspended if they do not fix issues highlighted by US

  • Angola
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Belarus
  • Benin
  • Bhutan
  • Burkina Faso
  • Cabo Verde
  • Cambodia
  • Cameroon
  • Chad
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Dominica
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Gambia
  • Liberia
  • Malawi
  • Mauritania
  • Pakistan
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Sierra Leone
  • East Timor
  • Turkmenistan
  • Vanuatu

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
