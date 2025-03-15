Donald Trump's explosive speech at Justice Department: ‘Corrupt media, crooked elections…’ | Takeaways

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the “corrupt media”, including CNN and MSDNC, FBI, judges and others who he perceives as his enemies, during a speech at the Justice Department on Friday, reported the Associated Press. US President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd at the Justice Department and criticised those who opposed him(AFP)

During an hour-long address, Donald Trump spoke on a wide range of topics, to a cheering crowd of law enforcement officials, attorney general Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred,” Trump told the audience.

Trump's unconventional political speech at the Justice Department, comprised threats of retribution towards those he believes have wronged him as well as promises to overhaul the current state of the department.

Trump threatens to ‘expose’ enemies

Donald Trump has promised, and already begun the process of punishing those who were involved in prosecuting him or issuing directives in opposition to the President.

He also named the various people who he would take action against, and stated that they would face the consequences for their “abuse and misconduct”, though it was not specified what crime they had committed beyond opposing the President.

“The same scum you have been dealing with for years. Guys like Andrew Weissman, deranged Jack Smith. There’s a guy named Norm Eisen, I don’t even know what he looks like. His name is Norm Eisen of CREW; he’s been after me for nine years,” said Trump.

The agency has already fired several prosecutors involved with Jack Smith's special counsel which was looking into Trump's actions in a case related to hoarding classified documents and election interference.

Andrew Weissman had been responsible for an investigation into the Trump campaign's dealings with Russia during his first term.

Norm Eisen, who formerly worked at the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics Washington (CREW), had with the organisation unsuccessfully sued to block Trump's re-election in court citing his role in the January 6 riots.

Trump calls out media

During his speech, Donald Trump also called out the media, saying, “I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal.”

Trump on weaponisation of Justice Department

During his speech, Donald Trump claimed that the US Justice Department had been weaponised by the Biden administration and turned into an “Injustice Department”.

He alleged that the 2020 election itself had been rigged and that those involved should be jailed.

"What a difference a rigged and crooked election had on our country, when you think about it. And the people who did this to us should go to jail. They should go to jail,” Trump said.

The President also boasted about pardoning his supporters who had stormed the US Capitol on January 6. He said, “I pardoned hundreds of political prisoners who had been grossly mistreated. We removed the senior FBI officials who misdirected resources to send SWAT teams after grandmothers and J6 hostages."

He also named the judges who had ruled against him in various cases, and blamed outside pressure and threats for the judge's actions.