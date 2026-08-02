Trump claims deal parameters reached to end Iran war, pauses new strikes

US President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that Middle East allies had reached the parameters of a deal to end the five-month-old Iran war, adding that he would hold off on ordering fresh strikes on Iran for now.

US President Donald Trump (Pool Reuters via A)

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Trump said on Saturday that the United States was prepared to launch an unprecedented military response against Iran but had decided to hold off after being informed that the parameters of a deal to end the conflict had been agreed upon.

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‘Immediate, complete and total opening of Hormuz’: Trump

“The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had requested that the US delay any military action because “the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had requested that the US delay any military action because “the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to,” he wrote.

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According to Trump, the proposed agreement “would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

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‘Israel joins me’: Donald Trump

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” he added.

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Trump has vowed to retaliate after the US military thwarted what he described as a surprise Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said, “we just want to win” in Iran and warned that the US would hit the country “very hard” until it “can’t take it anymore.”

US had accused Iran of violating truce

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Tehran of violating a truce reached with Washington last month, saying Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding but then “broke it, shot at commercial ships, and killed American soldiers.”

Amid escalating tensions, the US State Department on Saturday issued fresh security alerts for Americans in 10 countries across the Middle East, urging them to exercise heightened caution.

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The alerts, issued for Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, advised US citizens to brace for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions amid the escalating regional tensions.