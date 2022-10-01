Home / World News / ‘He has a death wish’: Trump's threat to party colleague and a racial slur

‘He has a death wish’: Trump's threat to party colleague and a racial slur

Updated on Oct 01, 2022 12:44 PM IST

Donald Trump: In a veiled threat against Mitch McConnell, Trump wrote, "He has a DEATH WISH."

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally.(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump appeared to threaten the highest ranking member of his own party and making a racial slur against his wife. In a message posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump railed against Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying,

“Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them.”

“Or is he doing it because he believes in the fake and highly destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the country down with him? In any case, either reason is unacceptable,” he added.

Read more: ‘I am not a terrorist’, says Donald Trump at rally amid legal battles

Then, in a veiled threat against Mitch McConnell, Trump wrote, “He has a DEATH WISH.”(sic)


“Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow,” the former US President added.

Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao served as the Secretary of Transportation in the Trump cabinet for four years but had resigned in protest following the US Capitol Hill riots.

Read more: ‘Sent him his house's picture’: Trump boasts off 'threatening' Taliban leader

Donald Trump's tirade came after a bipartisan bill passed the Senate to keep the government open.

