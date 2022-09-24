‘I am not a terrorist’, says Donald Trump at rally amid legal battles

Former US president Donald Trump at a scoffed rally in North Carolina on Friday scoffed at the suggestion that he and his supporters are dangerous and extreme. “They want to call us domestic terrorists,” Donald Trump said.

“Can you believe it? I’m not a terrorist”, he added. Embroiled in multiple criminal investigations, Donald Trump accused the Joe Biden administration of using FBI resources and taking them “away from fighting crime and using them for partisan political investigations."

Fuming, Donald Trump also said that there is now “great anger” in US because of multiple investigations against him and his supporters following the January 6 2021 Capitol riot.

“Never forget all of this torment. persecution and oppression is not happening because of anything we've done wrong,” Trump said.

Read more: Trump slams New York state attorney general after fraud lawsuit filed

Donald Trump's remarks came after President Joe Biden’s recent speech in Philadelphia, during which he described Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement as extreme and dangerous.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Maga Republican represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”, Biden had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON