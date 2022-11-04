Donald Trump in White House race again? Former US president gives strongest hint yet

Former President Donald Trump sent the strongest signal yet that he plans to run again in 2024, saying at a pre-election rally in Iowa that he will “very, very, very probably” make another White House bid. “And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Trump said during the rally on Thursday night, which was billed as an event supporting Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his other endorsed candidates but was also held in the state that has the first presidential caucuses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the crowd started chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump,” the former president said, “That’s nice, well, get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready.”

Trump has teased for months that he plans to make another White House run, routinely telling supporters they will “be very happy” with his decision. But he’s sending increasingly strong signals he plans to run.

Also Read | US Supreme Court freezes release of Donald Trump's tax returns

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former senior counselor, said at an event Thursday morning that she expects the ex-president to announce a widely anticipated comeback bid for the White House “soon” and that she gives him credit for waiting until after next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think you can expect him to announce soon,” she said.

At his rally in Iowa, Trump urged voters to elect Republicans in next Tuesday’s midterm elections to give the GOP control of Congress and “end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all” while stopping President Joe Biden and “the far-left lunatics.”

Also Read | Is Trump coming back on Twitter? Elon Musk says - ‘If I had a dollar... ’

Trump heaped criticism on Biden as he typically does at his rallies, calling him the “worst president in the history of our country” and “cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead.” He showed a video with clips of Biden fumbling words and stumbling as he climbed aboard Air Force One.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former president is also scheduled to hold rallies in Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio on behalf of his endorsed candidates in the days before Tuesday’s election. Trump has used the midterm cycle to reinforce his grip on the GOP, endorsing candidates from the local level to the US Senate.