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Trump says Iranian-flagged vessel trying to breach blockade taken in US custody: 'Blew hole in engine room'

The Iranian ship, Touska, was nearly 900 feet long and weighed almost “as much as an aircraft carrier”, US President Donald Trump said.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 01:37 am IST
By HT News Desk
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An Iranian-flagged cargo ship was intercepted and subsequently seized in the Gulf of Oman after it tried to get past the naval blockade imposed by the US near the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

A tanker sits anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran.(AP/Representative image)

The President said that that USS Spruance, a guided missile destroyer gave the vessel a “fair warning” to stop but when the Iranian crew didn't listen, the ship stopped them by “blowing a hole in the engine room”. Follow live updates on US Iran war here.

According to the US President, the Iranian ship, Touska, was nearly 900 feet long and weighed almost “as much as an aircraft carrier”. Following the interception, Touska is now under the US Marines custody.

“The TOUSKA is under US Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!,” Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

The US's naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the sticking points in the ongoing negotiations. Iran recently overturned its decision to reopen the key chokepoint saying it would remain shut until the US lifts its blockade.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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Home / World News / Trump says Iranian-flagged vessel trying to breach blockade taken in US custody: 'Blew hole in engine room'
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