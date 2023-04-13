Donald Trump is suing his ex-lawyer for $500 million: ‘Called me racist and…’

Donald Trump sued his former lawyer Michael Cohen seeking at least $500 million in damages after he testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted the former US President. Donald Trump accused Michael Cohen of failing to keep information about him confidential and "spreading falsehoods" about him in books and podcasts.

Donald Trump: Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York.(AFP)

Michael Cohen's lawyer slammed Donald Trump's lawsuit as “frivolous” saying, “Mr. Trump is once again using and abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen.”

The lawsuit comes as Michael Cohen is set to be a star witness against Donald Trump at a possible criminal trial in New York. Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records- marking the first time a former US president was charged with a crime.

Prosecutors said Donald Trump covered up his reimbursement of Michael Cohen for $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump said in his lawsuit that Michael Cohen wrongfully called him "racist" in a book and fabricated conversations.

"The timing of Disloyal's release, just prior to the November 3, 2020 Presidential Election, suggests that (Cohen) intended to improperly disclose (Trump's) confidences when it would be most lucrative to do so - and while Disloyal would be sure to have the most damaging reputational effect," the lawsuit said.

Earlier Michael Cohen said in 2019, "I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat." In 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal election law through the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels and was sentenced to three years in prison.

