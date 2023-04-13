North Korea fires ballistic missile prompting wrong alert in Japan: Top points

North Korea fired an “unspecified ballistic missile”, Seoul's military said. The details of the missile were not known but owing to the launch, Japan mistakenly predicted that it would fall near the island prompting an evacuation order for residents of the northern island of Hokkaido which was later lifted, news agency Reuters reported.

North Korea Missile: A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea,(File)