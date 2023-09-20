Donald Trump Jr.'s X account hacked, hackers falsely announce Trump's demise

Early Wednesday morning, Donald Trump Jr.'s social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked, resulting in a series of offensive tweets and a false announcement of his father's death. The incident sent shockwaves through social media, sparking widespread reactions. FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. August 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

The hack began with a tweet at 8:25 a.m. from Don Jr.'s account that falsely claimed, "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024." This shocking message was quickly followed by a barrage of obviously hacked posts.

Donald Trump Jr.'s social media account on X was hacked, resulting in offensive tweets and a false announcement of his father's death.(X)

One of the inflammatory tweets stated, "North Korea is about to get smoked," while another pretended to show Don Jr. discussing "interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein," despite Epstein's death in 2019.

The false news of Donald Trump's death prompted immediate disbelief and confusion among users, with many speculating that Don Jr.'s account had been compromised. Twitter users began trending the term "Hacked" to discuss the situation.

However, to confirm that he was alive and well, former President Donald Trump himself sent an unrelated message on his own social media platform, Truth Social, at 8:46 a.m., more than 30 minutes after the fake death announcement.

The National Pulse's Raheem Kasam first reported the hack, which was later confirmed by Donald Trump Jr.'s team. The false news of the former president's death was debunked as entirely untrue.

In addition to the false death announcement, the hacked tweets included derogatory comments towards X owner Elon Musk and offensive language directed at President Joe Biden. The use of racist language in one tweet could potentially violate X's terms of service and result in actions against the hacked account.